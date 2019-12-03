Traffic cops screened for lung ailments

Bengaluru-based HCG Enterprises, which runs several cancer hospitals, organised an awareness programme on Monday over growing cases of lung cancers due to air pollution on the occasion of World Pollution Day.

According to the hospital, lung cancer cases are rising among non-smokers, highlighting the deadly effect of air pollution.

Keeping in mind rising vehicular emissions, experts screened traffic police personnel, who are one of the worst-affected. The HCG also distributed anti-pollution masks to about 200 traffic police personnel.

Dr Vishal Rao, Senior Surgical Oncologist and Associate Dean of Centre of Academic Research, HCG, said, "Heavy vehicular density leads to a massive amount of dust pollution. Traffic cops have prolonged exposure to dust and toxic emissions like nitrogen oxide and sulphur oxide, making them extremely vulnerable to lung-related diseases."

Dr Dinesh Bhaktha, Pulmonologist, HCG, said "chronic infections are risk factors for lung cancer". "Symptoms like persistent cough or wheezing should be immediately checked for faster diagnosis of any lung disease," he said.