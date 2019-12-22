Two more 6-car trains on green metro line from Dec 23

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 22 2019, 14:30pm ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2019, 14:30pm ist

Commuters traveling on the Green Line (Nagasandra-Yelachenahalli) can expert more breathing space in peak hour trains as BMRCL will introduce two more six-car trains on the line starting Monday. 

With this, the number of six-car trains on the line has gone up to 12. These trains will now run 66% of the trips during peak hours on Green Line, reducing the rush inside the trains, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a release. 

Officials at BMRCL aim to convert all the three-car trains into six-car trains by March. Till then, commuters have to bear with the rush inside the smaller trains.

