Two more days of farmers' protest; traffic likely to be affected

With the Legislative Council passing the controversial farm bill on Tuesday, the farmers' associations have decided to intensify their protests in Bengaluru in the next two days.

According to Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, President of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha, as many as 10,000 farmers from various parts of the state will descend on Bengaluru along with whipping stick.

“We will hold a massive protest rally and will not withdraw our protests until the government drops its decision,” he said.

The two-days of the protests are likely to affect business activities and normal life across the city especially the public transport due to roadblocks planned by the protesters.

A few minutes after the Legislative Council passed the bill on Tuesday evening, farmers blocked the Anand Rao Circle in the heart of the city. Following the arrest of their leaders, the farmers' associations decided to intensify the protest.