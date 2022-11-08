Vinayak Sugoor to head BBMP’s projects cell

The BBMP on Monday posted Vinayak Sugoor, deputed from the Public Works Department (PWD), as the chief engineer of its projects cell.
Sugoor was earlier in charge of the re-development of roads in the core area as a chief engineer in the Bangalore Smart City Ltd (BenSCL).
Among the other changes were the posting of Basavaraj Kabade as chief engineer of the BBMP’s stormwater drain department and M Lokesh as head of Mahadevapura Zone.
The BBMP modified the order issued by the Urban Development Department, considering the seniority of officials.
