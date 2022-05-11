Weak trees fall casualty to pre-monsoon squalls 

The pre-monsoon squall and downpour on Sunday toppled 86 trees in Bommanahalli alone, further stripping the city of its greenery.

Amid concerns among environmentalists over falling green trees, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) deputy conservator of forest Govindaraju V explained to DH that assessing the condition of a green-looking tree, put under a healthier category, has been challenging.

“We ensure the dead and dangerous trees are removed at the earliest,” he said. “It is difficult to identify green trees that can be vulnerable to winds and heavy rains since they have grown weak inside.”

Noted environmentalist Dr A N Yellappa Reddy blamed the BBMP’s lack of scientific tree management as the reason for the increasing incidents of tree falling. “Dehydration is a major cause for a tree to come down,” Reddy said. “BBMP engineers seal down footpaths, asphalt roads and allow building constructions around trees. This reduces water seepage and dehydrates the tree.”

Reddy said the BBMP has failed to work with Bescom and other agencies in maintaining trees. “Some service providers cut down the roots, while Bescom maintains canopy management (thinning out the top layer of foliage),” he said. “The BBMP must ensure the root cut is balanced with canopy cuts and vice-versa. Otherwise, the tree gets weakened.”

The BBMP has also ignored suggestions offered by environmentalists to avoid the weakening and falling of trees, Reddy said.

Dr T V Ramachandra, scientist, and coordinator at IISc’s Energy and Wetland Research Group, also blamed lack of root respiration for weak trees.

“If the roots are choking, the tree weakens and eventually falls. Unscientific methods adopted during footpath-laying chokes the roots,” he said, adding that the BBMP must recruit qualified officials who can identify the problem.

BBMP to roll new system

Meanwhile, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the civic body will soon roll out a system allowing the public to report dangerous trees.

“So far, we have identified 100 dangerous trees. I have ordered a resurvey to identify many more. Details of these identified trees will be uploaded on our website. Citizens can review them and suggest other dangerous trees that were left out,” he said.