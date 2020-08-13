Bengaluru mob violence: Police FIR says DJ Halli, KG Halli riots were the acts of SDPI members

A day after the violent attack on the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy in Kaval Byrasandra and subsequent riots, arsoning in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits, the police officials have registered a total of seven FIRs (First Information Report) in both DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations. According to the police FIR, the riots were the act of SDPI members.

The police FIR has revealed about 22 names, out of which 16 have already been identified as SDPI members in the FIR. This apart, there are more than 300 accused persons pertaining to the riot. Of the seven FIRs, six cases have been registered suo motto by the jurisdictional police and one case against P Naveen, nephew of the MLA who allegedly posted the blasphemous post on Facebook. Based on the complaint by a social activist—Firdos Pasha, police have registered an FIR against Naveen.



The suo motu cases include a case about the mob attack on MLA's house in Kavalbyrasandra, preventing them from discharging their duties and ransacking the public property. Remaining five FIR's are with respect to the mob ransacking the DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations, torching of vehicles. The list of accused persons named in the FIR include Abbas, Fairoz, Muzzamil, Habeeb, Peer Pasha, Ziya, Kaleem, Kerchief Sadeeq, Javeed, Mujju, Sadiq, Vinobhanagar Asif, Govindapura Syed, Farhan, Masood, Saif, Afnan, Ayaz, Allabaksh, Nawaz, Naseer, Syed Ajaj and 300 others. The FIR says all the named in FIR are members of SDPI.

Charges against Naveen

* IPC (153) A— promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race or place of birth etc.

* IPC (295) A —deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

Charges against other accused in rioting cases

* Case under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act

* Cases under the Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act

* IPC (307) - Attempt to murder

IPC (353) - Assault or criminal foerce to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.

IPC(332) & (333) - voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty

IPC (436)- Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house etc

IPC (427) - Mischief causing damage to the amount above Rs 50

IPC (143) - Unlawful assembly

IPC (147) - Rioting