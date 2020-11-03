Bengaluru-Mysuru train halted due to power glitch

As passengers took to social media to vent their anger, rail officials sought to clarify that the train was stopped due to traction failure

Cheeranjivi Kulkarni
Cheeranjivi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 03 2020, 11:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 11:34 ist
"Due to substation power failure trains were halted, which is rectified now," officials from Bengaluru railway division stated. Credit: iStock Photo

A glitch in the power supply led to the halting of a train from Bengaluru to Mysuru for nearly an hour.

The holiday special train had come from Kacheguda and left Bengaluru at 6.45 am. However, around 8.30 am, the train was stopped at Yeliyur station near Mandya and for the next 45 minutes, passengers had to wait without any information on the reason for the delay.

As passengers took to social media to vent their anger, rail officials sought to clarify that the train was stopped due to traction failure and there was no power supply from the substation.

"Due to substation power failure trains were halted, which is rectified now," officials from Bengaluru railway division stated.

The substation became operational last year after a delay of over a year due to land acquisition issues. A passenger noted that while technical problems are not new, it was the lack of information to passengers that leads to the frustration.

Bengaluru
Mysuru
Indian Railways

