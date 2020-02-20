Anti-CAA event in Freedom Park opens with controversy as student activist shouts 'Pakistan Zindabad'

The event against CAA and NRC which was organised at Freedom Park in the City started off on a controversial note with student activist Amulya shouting "Pakistan Zindabad", thrice in her inaugural talk.

The student activist who took the Mike shouted the slogan thrice, putting the organisers and MP, Asaduddin Owasi in a spot. In what followed within seconds, the mike was snatched off her hand, Owaisi waked up and stopped her immediately while the police and organisers dragged her off the stage.

This was at an event that was organised by the Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai Federation in the City on Thursday.

"Wait till I continue. There is a difference when I shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Hindustan Zindabad'..." she tried to debate even as the mike was snatched off her hand, while she was dragged off the stage.

"Neither me nor the organisers here agree with this. We do not stand by what she has said. I do not know why the organisers have entertained someone like her. Our fight is completely directed at saving the Country," Owaisi clarified even as she was being dragged out. He also said that he would not participate in a protest if such sentiments were voiced. "We never want to associate with people like her," he said.

Meanwhile, BBMP corporator Imran Pasha also took the stage soon after and said that they do not stand by Amulya's views.

"We did not even invite this girl to participate in the event. She came here uninvited. We will ask the police to take action against her. This is a planted idea to ruin today's event," he claimed.