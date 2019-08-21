BBMP engineers to be fined Rs 1,000 per pothole

Intermittent rains have brought back the problem of potholes in southern and eastern Bengaluru.

Holding engineers responsible for the poor maintenance of roads, BBMP’s engineering chief M R Venkatesh on Tuesday warned that for every unscientifically filled pothole, the concerned assistant executive engineer (AEE) will be fined Rs 1,000.

“All wards shall be pothole-free. If any pothole is filled unscientifically, the jurisdictional AE and AEE will cough up a fine of Rs 1,000,” Venkatesh warned.

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun came down heavily on the engineers regarding the poor maintenance of roads in the city’s wards.

Directing the engineers concerned, mayor Gangambike said: “AEEs should list issues in the wards and alert concerned officials. If there are any lapses on the part of the engineers, I will recommend their suspension.”