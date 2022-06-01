BBMP seeks two more days to submit delimitation report

The BBMP has sought two more days to submit the delimitation report to the Urban Development Department (UDD).

Sources said the final draft of the report is ready, but the civic body wanted Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to peruse the report before it is formally submitted to the state government.

While the delimitation committee headed by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath had finalised the report at least a week ago, its submission was deferred as Bommai, who is also Bengaluru Development minister, was in Davos for five days last week to attend the World Economic Forum.

Senior officials, however, maintain that the report has not been submitted due to issues related to the printing of copies.

It is learnt that assembly constituencies such as Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli, RR Nagar and Yeshwantpur are likely to get a maximum of 14 wards as per the new delimitation report.

The assembly segments — located in the central parts of Bengaluru — may either retain the number of wards or lose one. Dasarahalli constituency may get up to 11 wards.

A senior official who was part of the committee said the report would be posted in public domain in a week’s time.

The population in each ward is expected to be around 34,500.

The committee for fixing boundaries for 243 wards was formed in January 2021. Over the last one-and-a-half years, the committee had sought three extensions and the deadline had expired in March 2022.