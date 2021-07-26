BJP blocked health camp for poor in Srirampura: Youth Cong leader

Amid the ongoing political developments in Karnataka, a youth Congress leader has accused the BJP, in particular the Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, of blocking a health camp she had organised in North Bengaluru.

Bhavya Narasimhamurthy, a member of the All India Mahila Congress, who also runs the B and N Foundation, said they had planned a health and blood donation camp at the Government High School in Srirampura in association with three private hospitals. The objective was to help people living in slums and those suffering from eye and heart diseases, she said.

Kumar is the MLA from Rajajinagar, of which Srirampura is a part.

Bhavya said the school authorities had agreed to provide space for the camp but declined to allow them in on Sunday. She sees Kumar’s hand behind the move.

“I had sought permission from block education officer (BEO) who said permission from the headmaster would be enough. I also sent a letter. On Friday, the headmaster said arrangements for the camp could be made on the school premises.

“However, when we began setting up the camp on Saturday, he said approval from the education minister was necessary,” she said.

According to Bhavya, she tried to contact Kumar but there was no response.

“A few weeks ago, BJP workers had conducted a programme on the same premises. How can a health camp for those in need become a problem?” she asked. “I will continue to protest until Suresh Kumar responds to me.”

Kumar rejected the allegation. “I was in Chamarajanagar for the last three days to focus on holding vaccination drives for people living in tribal areas. I am not aware of any health camp in Srirampura and do not want to interfere in it,” he said, adding his permission was not needed for holding such camps.

With the school premises shut on them, the organisers conducted the camp outside.