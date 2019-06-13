CM hesitant about taking action: BJP

BJP leader Kota Srinivas Poojari on Wednesday accused Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of "being hesitant" about taking action against politicians, including a minister, said to be closely associated with the IMA Group.

"One of the Cabinet ministers had borrowed Rs 5 crore from IMA. Not only the minister but many other Congress leaders were also close to IMA Group founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan...Instead of taking action against these leaders and providing justice to the investors, Kumaraswamy is just tweeting," he stated.

Poojari said the IMA Group collected money from gullible people in the name of religion. The government should take immediate steps to get their money back, he added.