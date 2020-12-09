Cong protests 'errors' in voters’ list in Chikkajala

Congress protests 'errors' in voters’ list in Chikkajala

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 09 2020, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 01:22 ist
Credit: DH

Congress workers staged a protest against “errors” in the voters’ list in view of the upcoming elections to the Chikkajala gram panchayat. 

Taluk panchayat member Udayashankar said there were four wards under the Chikkajala panchayat with the total voter number going up to 40,000. “Of the 40,000, over 1,000 voters have been assigned to the wrong wards,” he said, blaming the revenue officials for the error. 

He further said that the errors on the list were introduced deliberately by the BJP and demanded early correction. Jala Kitty, a resident, said that while the original voter roll had the right details, the revised ones had introduced the errors. 

Following the protest, officials promised to look into the issue at the earliest.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chikkajala
Gram Panchayat elections
Bengaluru
Congress

What's Brewing

In Pics | How India observed Bharat Bandh

In Pics | How India observed Bharat Bandh

Sitharaman in Forbes list of 100 most powerful women

Sitharaman in Forbes list of 100 most powerful women

Yoko Ono urges gun control on Lennon's 40th death anniv

Yoko Ono urges gun control on Lennon's 40th death anniv

Data on transgender people in prisons: Tool or weapon?

Data on transgender people in prisons: Tool or weapon?

The Biden opportunity and how to blow it

The Biden opportunity and how to blow it

How much plastic are you eating?

How much plastic are you eating?

 