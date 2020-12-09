Congress protests 'errors' in voters’ list in Chikkajala

Congress workers staged a protest against “errors” in the voters’ list in view of the upcoming elections to the Chikkajala gram panchayat.

Taluk panchayat member Udayashankar said there were four wards under the Chikkajala panchayat with the total voter number going up to 40,000. “Of the 40,000, over 1,000 voters have been assigned to the wrong wards,” he said, blaming the revenue officials for the error.

He further said that the errors on the list were introduced deliberately by the BJP and demanded early correction. Jala Kitty, a resident, said that while the original voter roll had the right details, the revised ones had introduced the errors.

Following the protest, officials promised to look into the issue at the earliest.