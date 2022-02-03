Congress to protest against bad roads in Bengaluru

Congress to protest against bad roads in Bengaluru

Ramalinga Reddy said the BBMP and the government have failed to fill up potholes despite strictures from the Karnataka HC

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 03 2022, 02:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 02:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

The Congress will stage a protest in front of the BBMP office on Saturday to highlight the government’s apathy towards filling up potholes in the city, former minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy, a KPCC working president, said the BBMP and the state government have failed to fill up potholes despite strictures from the Karnataka High Court.

“So far, nine people have died because of potholes,” he said. “We have organised a protest outside the BBMP office on Saturday. If permitted, we will gather in a large number. Otherwise, we will hold a symbolic protest.”

BBMP polls

Reddy also accused the BJP government of taking up the delimitation exercise of the BBMP — from 198 wards to 243 — to serve its political interests in the upcoming civic body polls.

“BJP MLAs and MPs along with the RSS are doing the delimitation in their office. They are doing it as per their needs just to come to power,” Reddy said, adding that the BBMP polls may be held in April.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ramalinga Reddy
Bengaluru
Roads
infrastructure
protest
Congress

What's Brewing

Leaked text says possible US-Russia missile arrangement

Leaked text says possible US-Russia missile arrangement

Experts see digital rupee as a big boon to India

Experts see digital rupee as a big boon to India

Gained weight in lockdown? Here’s how you can reverse

Gained weight in lockdown? Here’s how you can reverse

Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus Sports Award

Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus Sports Award

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

 