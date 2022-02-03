Congress to protest against bad roads in Bengaluru

The Congress will stage a protest in front of the BBMP office on Saturday to highlight the government’s apathy towards filling up potholes in the city, former minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy, a KPCC working president, said the BBMP and the state government have failed to fill up potholes despite strictures from the Karnataka High Court.

“So far, nine people have died because of potholes,” he said. “We have organised a protest outside the BBMP office on Saturday. If permitted, we will gather in a large number. Otherwise, we will hold a symbolic protest.”

BBMP polls

Reddy also accused the BJP government of taking up the delimitation exercise of the BBMP — from 198 wards to 243 — to serve its political interests in the upcoming civic body polls.

“BJP MLAs and MPs along with the RSS are doing the delimitation in their office. They are doing it as per their needs just to come to power,” Reddy said, adding that the BBMP polls may be held in April.

