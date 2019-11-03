DKS has severe back pain, advised two weeks’ bed rest

Congress leader D K Shivakumar has been advised two weeks’ bed rest by doctors who are treating him for fluctuations in his blood pressure.

Dr Shankar V, the general physician treating him at Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram, said: “He has pain in the back due to a bad lumbar lesion. He needs to rest at least for two weeks.”

Shivakumar, out on bail in a money-laundering case, was hospitalised on Friday after he complained of fatigue and showed variations in blood pressure. “He is much better today. There are still variations in BP and he is on medication. His dengue test was negative,” Dr Shankar added. Shivakumar will remain in the hospital for at least two more days.

The former minister, who spent 50 days in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, has deficiencies of vitamins B12 and D. “The burning in his feet is because of the vitamin deficiencies. We are also treating him for low potassium levels,” Dr Shankar said.