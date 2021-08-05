ED raids at Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan’s properties

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 05 2021, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 10:38 ist
BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan. Credit: DH Photo/ Pushkar V

Enforcement Directorate officials on Thursday raided the houses and offices of Congress MLA from Chamarajpet BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru. The simultaneous raids at six locations owned by Zameer Ahmed Khan started as early as 6:00 am.

ED officials raided Zameer’s newly built bungalow near Cantonment railway station in Shivajinagar limits, a flat at the UB City in Cubbon Park limits and business establishments of National Travels offices in Kalasipalya and Chamarajpet.

Also Read | ED raids former minister Roshan Baig's houses, office

Sources revealed that in all the locations the officials informed the local police about the raids and security was deployed in all the locations.

The officials are verifying property-related documents, business transactions at National Travels and other commercial activities. The four-time MLA from Chamarajpet and a staunch supporter of former CM Siddaramaiah owns the National Travels transport business. After KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Zameer is the second-most prominent Congress leader in Karnataka to undergo a raid.

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Zameer Ahmed Khan
ED
Karnataka Politics

