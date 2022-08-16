Flag was never used as tool of politics: BKC

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 16 2022, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 02:38 ist

In a statement issued on Independence Day, senior Congress leader Prof  B K Chandrashekar said the call to fly the Tricolour at homes, offices, educational institutions and so on is both legitimate and welcome.

“But the same can’t be said of the means adopted by the union and state governments to persuade people to do so. Most offices, public institutions and citizens have always hoisted the flag on I-Day without any prompting by the government. It had never been exploited as a tool of power politics, as on this occasion, and in the name of patriotism".

“Likewise, government departments, city corporations, given a target for the volume of sale, all of these have displaced the natural sentiment and one’s pride in the flag,” he added. 

B K Chandrashekar
Bengaluru news
Tricolour
India News

