Govt to consult expert docs over extension of lockdown

Minister S Suresh Kumar, COVID-19 spokesperson in the state, said no decision has been taken yet on how to lift the lockdown, but admitted that it would be done phase-wise. "We are consulting an expert team of doctors like Dr Devi Shetty and Dr C N Manjunath on how to go about it."

Dr C N Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Hospital, said: "We have suggested that in hotspots like Gauribidanur, Chikkaballapur and Nanjangud, we cannot lift the lockdown immediately. We have suggested that public transport remains suspended for six weeks, after April 14, in these areas."

Other experts in the meeting included Dr Devi Shetty of Narayana Health, Dr Sudarshan from RGUHS and Dr Nagaraj from the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital."