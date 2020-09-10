Impostor creates Twitter a/c in name of CM's son

Impostor creates Twitter a/c in name of CM's son, supports Ragini

DHNS
DHNS,
  Sep 10 2020, 02:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 05:07 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra

An impostor created a fake Twitter account in the name of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra and tweeted in support of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi in the Sandalwood drugs scandal, according to a police complaint.  

Cybercrime police have opened a case following a complaint by Anand V, who handles the social media accounts of the state BJP vice-president, on September 4. According to Anand, the Twitter account (@abhiman72841083) was opened on the day of Ragini's arrest. The user posted several "controversial" tweets. 

One of them reads: "Ragini had worked for BJP as star campaigner and helped the party to win in various elections. Party will be stand for her in this critical stage. As a Vice President of party, I have spoken with her and assured all possible legal assistance (sic)." 

The Twitter user also posted a fake statement by using Yediyurappa's picture, Anand stated in the complaint. 

A cybercrime police officer said they had taken up a case under section 419 (cheating by personation) of the IPC and under sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. Efforts are underway to arrest the suspect, he added. 

