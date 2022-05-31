K'taka cabinet nod for amendment to BBMP Act on quota

Karnataka Cabinet gives nod for amendment to BBMP Act on reservation

At present, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act states that reservation for Scheduled Caste, ST and OBC should be 33%

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2022, 01:02 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 01:35 ist
BBMP. Credit: DH file photo

The cabinet is said to have decided on Monday to amend the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Act to ensure that reservation for the civic body does not exceed 50% of the seats.

At present, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act states that reservation for Scheduled Caste, ST and OBC should be 33%.

The cabinet decision is to ensure that political reservation offered by the BBMP is in line with the directions issued by the Supreme Court, which has asked states to follow a three-pronged test to decide the quota.

The government has already formed a committee to determine political backwardness of OBCs based on the top court’s directions to provide reservation for these castes in local bodies.

Recruitment rules

The Cabinet also cleared an amendment to the Karnataka Appointment of Gazetted Probationers Rules. Under this, if candidates selected for Grade A and B posts refuse to take charge during the recruitment process, such posts will be considered vacant and filled up during the next recruitment drive.

Currently, if a candidate does not take up the job, then those ranked lower in the merit list were considered to fill the vacancies. However, this had caused confusion and resulted in litigation. The government has decided to do away with the practice to avoid the same, sources said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
Reservation
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Why are cotton prices so high?

Why are cotton prices so high?

Pregnancy is far more dangerous to women than abortion

Pregnancy is far more dangerous to women than abortion

Man's 5-yr fight for Rs 35 refund helps 3L IRCTC users

Man's 5-yr fight for Rs 35 refund helps 3L IRCTC users

Mona Lisa covered in cake in climate protest stunt

Mona Lisa covered in cake in climate protest stunt

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

 