Karnataka NHM staff salaries delayed until Jan 10

On Saturday afternoon, when the district health officers of the state received an email from the state Director of National Health Mission, to hold back salaries of staff both contractual and outsourced, it sent its 23,000 staff into panic mode as they receive salary before the 5th of every month.

Karnataka State Health Department Contractual and Outsourced Employees Association (KSHCOEA) sent a letter to the Director asking for reasons for the same to which they received no response till Sunday afternoon after which it reached out to the Press with a note on the same.

On Tuesday, the state NHM team will meet the union government officials to discuss the budget for the coming financial year. Until then, DHOs were instructed to hold the salary. The salaries are likely to get credited by January 9 or 10, sources said.

The staff, all contractual and outsourced (NHM has no permanent staff), irrespective of the number of years of service are entitled to a five per cent bonus over their salary at the end of every year. Apart from this, the staff that have completed three years and five years of service are entitled to an incremental bonus of 10 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

This incremental bonus has not been given in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. The association has been following up at various levels of the state and central government to get it.

"They are in a dilemma if they should deduct the 5 per cent bonus or not when they pay the incremental bonus to us," Vishvaradya H Yamoji, President, KSHCOEA, told DH.

State National Health Mission Director R Ramachandran told DH, "There is a revision by the government of India in its approvals. So consequently, the revised pay needs to calculated accordingly. Hence, the email. Also, today we have sent another fresh email to all DHOs to pay as per the revised supplementary norms."

