MLA Akhanda's supporters seek arrest of ex-corporators

Supporters of Pulakeshinagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy staged a protest at Periyar Circle, DJ Halli, on Tuesday, demanding the immediate arrest of former corporators R Sampath Raj and Abdul Rakeeb Zakir, both of whom have been charged in the riots that rocked East Bengaluru on August 11.

Raj and Zakir are associated with the Congress party, much like Murthy. The Central Crime Branch, which has filed the charge sheet in the case, claimed that the riots were the fallout of an intra-Congress party rivalry. During the riots, Murthy’s house was attacked by a mob. Raj is a former mayor and was a corproator in the last BBMP council. Zakir was also a corporator.

The protesters accused the police of “going soft” on the former corporators in spite of having “strong” evidence and mentioning it in the charge sheet.

The traffic police took the protesters into preventive custody after they blocked traffic. They were, however, released later.