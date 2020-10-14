MLA Akhanda's supporters seek arrest of ex-corporators

MLA Akhanda's supporters seek arrest of ex-corporators

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 14 2020, 01:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 01:58 ist
Sampath Raj

Supporters of Pulakeshinagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy staged a protest at Periyar Circle, DJ Halli, on Tuesday, demanding the immediate arrest of former corporators R Sampath Raj and Abdul Rakeeb Zakir, both of whom have been charged in the riots that rocked East Bengaluru on August 11. 

Raj and Zakir are associated with the Congress party, much like Murthy. The Central Crime Branch, which has filed the charge sheet in the case, claimed that the riots were the fallout of an intra-Congress party rivalry. During the riots, Murthy’s house was attacked by a mob. Raj is a former mayor and was a corproator in the last BBMP council. Zakir was also a corporator. 

The protesters accused the police of “going soft” on the former corporators in spite of having “strong” evidence and mentioning it in the charge sheet. 

The traffic police took the protesters into preventive custody after they blocked traffic. They were, however, released later. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
BJP
Congress
JD(S)

What's Brewing

Apple iPhone launch: What to watch for

Apple iPhone launch: What to watch for

Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' level

Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' level

Covid-19: Xiaomi launches new Mi KN95 Mask in India

Covid-19: Xiaomi launches new Mi KN95 Mask in India

Kolkata's iconic double-decker buses back in new avatar

Kolkata's iconic double-decker buses back in new avatar

 