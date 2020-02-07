My father has no role in IMA ponzi scam: Ruman Baig

Ruman Baig, son of former Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig, has filed a police complaint against three people for allegedly posting derogatory messages on social media linking his father to I Monetary Advisory (IMA) founder Mansoor Khan.

Ruman approached the 11th ACMM Court after noticing the derogatory postings against his father on social media, and sought directions to the jurisdictional Pulikeshi Nagar police to take up the case against Nafeesa Khan, Sultan Hasim and Faran Rashid.

Following the directions, the police have booked them under IPC Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), Section 383 (intentionally puts any person in fear of any injury), Section 385 (in order to the committing of extortion, puts any person in fear), Section 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation).

The police also booked the MD and CEO and subscriber content head of Facebook in India in the case.

Ruman stated in the complaint that IMA ponzi scam prime accused Mansoor Khan had come many times and met his father as he is in the social circle. Apart from this, there is no relation between Khan and his father, the complaint read.

According to Ruman's complaint, after the arrest of Khan, his father’s name too was dragged into the IMA case. But his father has no role in the scam. Some people, claiming to be social workers, are posting messages on social media and tarnishing his image in public. Ruman dismissed the allegation as baseless and demanded that action be taken, it said.