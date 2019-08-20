No budget implementation without Cabinet nod:BBMP chief

The council meeting of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday witnessed a war of words between the ruling Congress-JD(S) and opposition BJP over the state government’s repeated interference in the civic body’s administration.

Taking a dig at the ‘politics of vendetta’ by Chief Minister Yediyurappa, ruling party leader Abdul Wajid lashed out, “The BJP government is an example of politics of vendetta as it has withheld all civic projects in BBMP limits. This is perhaps for the first time in the history of BBMP. We (BBMP) have to take up several emergency works in the monsoon season, maintenance of Indira canteens and give salaries to the staff. Will the government allow the BBMP to implement its works announced in its budget?”

The sudden attack on the Yediyurappa government left the BJP leaders fuming who collectively took on the Congress-JD(S) over several irregularities.

Even as the council witnessed pandemonium over the government’s intervention, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said, “The total outlay of the budget was increased to Rs 11,648.90 crore overlooking the suggestion by the finance department. Hence, it requires the approval of the state Cabinet.”

He further said, “The total outlay which was Rs 7,400 crore was increased to Rs 12,958 crore. As there was a huge gap between the expected revenue and expenditure, I had personally written to the Urban Development Department to restrict the budget to Rs 9,000 crore and the same was voiced by the Finance department as well.” Prasad clarified, “Only the state Cabinet has the right to increase the outlay of the budget.”

‘Let’s wait for 3 days’

BJP MLA from Bommanahalli, Satish Reddy, assured the council that the government was only correcting the wrong done by the BBMP. Following Reddy’s words that the government will give its approval for BBMP budget in a couple of days, Mayor Gangambike said, “Let’s wait for three days as the BJP MLAs have assured the council.” Later, she told media persons, “Being the Mayor, I cannot fight with the state government. If the state reduces the outlay of the budget, then we (BBMP) can all discuss the future course of action.”