Question hangs over standing committee polls

The much-delayed polls to the 12 standing committees of the Palike may be postponed once again as a meeting scheduled in the BBMP office to decide on the same was cancelled at the last minute due to the demise of the Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami.

“The government has already declared a three-day mourning. It would not be appropriate to hold the elections during this time. Corporators from our party will not participate in the election. The polls are likely to be postponed,” a BJP leader said on the condition of anonymity.

Both Congress and JD(S) have urged the BBMP commissioner not to hold polls till the corporators who supported BJP candidates in the polls are disqualified. Hence, members from the two parties are also unlikely to take part in the polls.

A BBMP official, however, said there was no formal communication about the cancellation of polls. “We are going ahead with the process on Monday morning,” an official said.

Previously, the election scheduled for December 4 was cancelled after Congress and JD(S) Councillors decided to keep themselves away.