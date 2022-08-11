Ravi, Zameer in row over installing Ganesha idol at Idgah Maidan

Ravi, Zameer clash over installing idol at Idgah Maidan

The police said they are focusing on the Independence Day celebrations at the maidan and will look into later

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 11 2022, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 04:23 ist

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Wednesday dared Chamarajpet Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan to prevent his efforts to install a Ganesha idol in Idgah Maidan. “The Ganesha idol will be installed at the maidan if we make up our minds. The maidan isn’t the property of Zameer Ahmed Khan. We’ll install the Ganesha idol and celebrate the festival in a grand way. Let him stop us from installing the idol,” he told reporters.

“Why should we take his permission to install an idol at the maidan?” he asked, adding, “We are not installing the idol in Arab countries”.

Following the row, Khan visited the City Police Commissioner’s office and spoke to CH Pratap Reddy. Meanwhile, DCP (West) Laxman B Nimbargi held a peace meeting with leaders of Muslim religious organisations.

He instructed the leaders not to take any step that will disturb law and order. He also warned them that police will take serious action if anyone indulges in activities that disturb peace. On Tuesday, Nimbargi met leaders of Hindu organisations and told them the same. The police said they are focusing on the Independence Day celebrations at the maidan, later they will look into the Ganesha festival issue.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Idgah Masjid
Shahi Idgah Mosque
Zameer Ahmed Khan
CT Ravi

