Votegate: BBMP bans private entities from collecting voter data

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who is also the District Election Officer, has barred private agencies from collecting voter data through household surveys and the use of “misleading” ID cards.

He also restrained Additional District Election Officers (ADEOs)/Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) from issuing authentication letters/NOCs to private entities, NGOs, trusts or private individuals for the collection of voter data through household surveys and the use of misleading ID cards.

Members of the public can call the toll-free helpline 1950 if they come across such activities, Girinath stated in an order on Saturday.

The BBMP boss vowed stringent action under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) against private entities, individuals, NGOs and trusts that illegally collect voter data.

The order came a day after the Election Commission of India wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, not to engage private entities in election-related work.

Chilume fiasco

The controversy erupted after it emerged that the BBMP had engaged Chilume Educational, Cultural and Rural Development Institute for a voter awareness programme. Chilume, which claimed to be an NGO but was actually a private firm registered as Chilume Enterprises Pvt Ltd, used Booth Level Officer (BLO) cards issued by the BBMP to collect sensitive voter data from households.

A BLO card is issued only to government employees such as schoolteachers, meter readers, anganwadi workers, etc.

Chilume allegedly collected voter data with the intention of selling it to candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.