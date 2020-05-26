Bengaluru rains damage health checkposts, wash away data

Strong winds and heavy rains on Monday afternoon completely razed the inter-state travellers' health checkpost at Attibele set up to screen passengers for COVID-19 symptoms.

The checkpost, built using asbestos sheets and corrugated iron roofing materials, was completely brought down, damaging equipment and data.

However, the assistant commissioner and tehsildar, who were at the spot had a narrow escape, sources in the Bengaluru Urban district administration said.

The health and revenue department officials and personnel at the site immediately ran helter-skelter and took shelter in the nearby buildings.

Several computers, laptops, UPS devices and thermal screening equipment were badly damaged. Logbooks and register with travellers data have been drenched completely, the officials said.

However, an hour later, the personnel resumed rebuilding the checkpost and brought it to shape by late evening. But officials expressed doubts over the recovery of data from the damaged equipment.