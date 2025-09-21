<p>Udupi: In a major drug bust, the Manipal police arrested two students for allegedly selling ganja from a high-rise apartment and seized narcotics worth over Rs 80,000.</p><p>The accused have been identified as Aryan C Thadani and Aryan Chagappa. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused are drug consumers and allegedly supplied drugs to students.</p><p>On September 18 at around 11 pm, Manipal Police Inspector Mahesh Prasad received information about drug peddling in a flat on the 17th floor of an apartment at Shivalli village, Udupi taluk. Acting swiftly, the police raided the flat and arrested Aryan C Thadani, seizing 2,105 grams of ganja worth Rs 60,000, a hookah set, a digital weighing scale, and an iPhone valued at Rs 75,000. A case was registered at Manipal Police Station under sections 8(c) and 20(b)(II)(b) of the NDPS Act.</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah sets one month deadline to fix potholes in Bengaluru.<p>During further investigation, police arrested Aryan Chagappa, in Mangaluru. From his scooter, officers recovered 627 grams of ganja worth Rs 20,000.</p><p>Police revealed that both were addicted to narcotic substances and are students of a reputed business management college in Manipal. They were allegedly supplying drugs to fellow students. The duo was produced before a court and remanded into judicial custody.</p><p>The operation was carried out under the supervision of Udupi Sub-Division DySP Prabhu DT, led by Inspector Mahesh Prasad, with PSI Akshaykumari SN and Manipal police staff.</p><p><strong>Strict action</strong></p><p>SP Hariram Shankar said police in Udupi district have launched a strict crackdown on ganja consumption and peddling over the past 15 days, registering 23 cases and taking action against 28 persons.</p><p>Manipal Police Station recorded the highest number of cases with 14 registered and 16 accused arrested. Udupi Town Police Station registered 3 cases with 4 accused, while Kundapur Police registered 2 cases with 2 accused. Hebri, Kapu, Karkala Rural, and Padubidri police stations each registered one case, involving a total of 6 accused.</p><p>Authorities said that stringent and continuous measures will be taken against the consumption and distribution of ganja in Udupi district.</p>