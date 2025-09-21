Menu
2 students arrested for selling ganja in Karnataka's Udupi

The accused have been identified as Aryan C Thadani and Aryan Chagappa, students of a business management college.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 04:44 IST
Published 21 September 2025, 04:44 IST
