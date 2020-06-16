Bengaluru records 35 more COVID-19 cases

The city added 35 new COVID-19 cases to its tally on Monday, including a death. This brings Bengaluru’s caseload to 725, of which 362 are active cases.

While seven are interstate travellers from Maharashtra in addition to one each from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, another eight are new cases, identified for the first time.

Two are primary contacts of known COVID-19 patients and another is a 44-year-old man and a secondary contact of Patient 5335, a 48-year-old woman who had Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and died of COVID-19 on June 5. Another person, a 35-year-old-woman, was found positive in a containment zone.

BBMP officers could not be reached for comment.

The largest category of new cases, however, were 13 new cases of people with ILI, who had also tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The single Bengaluru-based death, which was announced on Monday, also had a connection to ILI — Patient 7185, a 75-year-old woman and a resident of KG Halli succumbed to the disease at Victoria Hospital on Monday.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, she had diabetes and hypertension as comorbid conditions.