Bengaluru: Specially-abled man, who fell from scooter into road trench, succumbs to injuries

An elderly differently-abled man, who had fallen from a scooter designed for specially-abled persons because of a trench on a road near Ullal in west Bengaluru on Monday night, has succumbed to his injuries.

The incident happened around 8.30 pm on Manganahalli Main Road.

The deceased has been identified as Khurshid Ahmed, aged around 60 years. According to the preliminary investigation, the Kamakshipalya traffic police said the road was dug for laying a pipeline a few months ago. The trench was not asphalted, instead, it was filled with mud.

"We suspect Khurshid who was riding on his four-wheeler scooter failed to notice the trench from a certain distance. On reaching the trench, he applied sudden break and lost balance," said a senior officer.

The scooter toppled to the right side and Khurshid, who was riding without wearing a helmet, also fell on the road. He sustained severe head injuries.

The local residents, who saw him lying unconscious on the road, called for an ambulance and rushed him to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the officer added.

The residents alleged that the BBMP didn't asphalt the road scientifically even though they have complained about it many times. The two-wheeler riders often fall into the trench. The residents also alleged that the street lights are not in working condition.

Kamakshipalya traffic police have taken up the case and are investigating.



Check out the latest DH Videos here: