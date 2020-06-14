Bengaluru: SRMIST begins e-counselling

Chennai-based SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has begun e-counselling and interview-based admissions for several courses.

The process, made online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, takes place for its MTech, MBA, BBA, Education, Hotel Management, Allied Health Sciences (except Medicine and Dentistry) and Science and Humanities UG and PG programmes.

The online process is made simple for candidates, who should upload the required documents on the application portal. Selection is based on eligibility and virtual interviews by faculty members. Upon selection, the candidate can remit the fee online and download the Provisional Admission Letter (PAL).

Scholarships will be offered to meritorious and deserving students in line with the university’s policy. Classes for the forthcoming academic year are scheduled in September, as per government guidelines. Aspiring students can apply and fill the application online by visiting: www.srmist.edu.in.