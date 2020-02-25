Bengaluru: Students protesting police violence detained

The SJ Park police forcibly detained a group of four students holding placards condemning police brutality in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at Town Hall on Monday morning.

The incident happened around 11 am on Monday. Several of the students claimed that the police assaulted them and shared images with DH showing injuries.

Police inspector Tanveer Ahmed said the bruises happened while forcing the group into police vehicles.

“We asked them to get into the vehicles peacefully as they did not have permission to conduct a protest there. When they refused, we had to force them into the vehicles,” the inspector said, adding that he too had been bruised.

When a larger group of 10 activists sought to continue the protest in the afternoon, they were summoned to the SJ Park police station, where an argument ensued between the police and the activists. The students were later released around 4 pm.