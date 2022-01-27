Bengaluru youth drowns in Cauvery at Shivanasamudra

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Kollegal (Chamarajanagar district),
  • Jan 27 2022, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 04:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Selfie-taking claimed the life of a Bengaluru youth at Shivanasamudra in Kollegal taluk on Wednesday, officials said.  

Tahir, 22, a resident of Yeshwantpur in western Bengaluru, slipped into the water and drowned while trying to take a selfie near the river. 

He and his friends from Bengaluru had been visiting a dargah at Shivanasamudra. They later decided to take an excursion to the river. 

Police retrieved the body and have kept it in the mortuary of the government sub-divisional hospital. 

The Kollegal rural police have registered a case of unnatural death and are carrying out further investigations.

Bengaluru
Cauvery
Shivanasamudra
Karnataka

