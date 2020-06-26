Bengaluru's KC General Hospital Covid-19 patient who ended life had adjustment disorder

KC General Hospital Covid-19 patient who ended her life in the early hours of Friday was diagnosed with adjustment disorder.

Dr BR Venkateshaiah, medical superintendent, KC General Hospital, Malleshwaram, said, "She had been counselled three times and our psychiatrist had diagnosed her with adjustment disorder. Patients have a problem with adjusting to new places like Covid treatment facilities. Her daughter-in-law and granddaughter were also in the same ward with her."

There are three mental health professionals including one psychiatrist and two counsellors in the hospital. There are 100 beds in the hospital for Covid. Since KC General Hospital is a Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) only mild to moderately symptomatic Covid patients are treated there.

"We talk to all our patients regularly, especially those with co-morbidities, and tell them that Covid is a curable disease. This patient was also doing well. We couldn't prevent it as she went into the bathroom at around 2.30 pm and used her saree to hang. We've shifted the body to the mortuary," he added.

Dr Girish Kumar, Psychiatrist, KC General Hospital, said, "Those who are symptomatic are counselled everyday. Those who are asymptomatic are counselled every two days. She was worried about the fact that her entire family had tested positive. It was mainly her son and grandson that she was worried about. They were all asymptomatic and she herself had very few symptoms."

"She had no suicidal thoughts. She complained of sleeplessness and a loss of appetite that improved over time. She had also started talking to her grandson. Our psychologist has spoken to all the family members. Currently, there's nobody in the ward with suicidal thoughts," he added.

Considering that patients in the ward saw her body being taken out of the bathroom and the ward, to the morgue, they are understandably anxious, Dr Girish said.

"We don't want other patients to get similar ideas. Her son was shifted to the Victoria Hospital. Patients probably get anxious after watching TV news. We have told all of them that only 20% are symptomatic and 80% are asymptomatic and that they can be cured," he said.