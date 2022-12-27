Bill to create Electronics City-like authority for industrial areas passed

The Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill that seeks to replicate the “success” of the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA) by creating overarching bodies to prevent harassment to investors.

Piloted by Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, the Karnataka Special Investment Region Bill will create Regional Development Authorities (RDA) that will be responsible for infrastructure development in industrial areas. Like ELCITA, the RDAs will collect property taxes of which 30 per cent will be given to the local bodies.

"ELCITA was formed in March 2013, spread across 2,903 acres. It is a model," Nirani said, explaining the Bill.

Also Read — Namma Metro to acquire 1 more acre of private land for Pink Line

Under the proposed law, the government can declare an existing or upcoming industrial area as ‘Special Investment Region’. The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) will be the Special Investment Region Apex Authority.

The RDA will be responsible for development of the Special Investment Regions, including land acquisition and other services.

"We're trying to bring a law where the same thing (as ELCITA) will be done in different parts of the state that have mega industrial parks measuring 1,250 acres and above. This is being done so that investors don't face harassment," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Bommai cited the example of a gram panchayat in Devanahalli. "It collects Rs 54 crore as taxes every year. But, what is the development that industries get in return? Activities of gram panchayats are different. So, we're bringing an authority where industrial development happens and we become industry-friendly," Bommai said.

According to Bommai, the Bill is the result of several demands made by industrial bodies. "They said a law like this would help in attracting investments and reducing harassment," he said. "The Electronics City model was a success. There were demands to replicate it," he said.

Citing an example of an industrial area in Andhra Pradesh, Bommai said companies there had formed a cooperative to generate and supply power. "There should be self-sufficient industrial areas. That's why we've brought this Bill," he said.

The Bill, once it becomes a law, would apply to existing industrial areas measuring above 1,250 acres and upcoming industrial areas above 2,500 acres.

Congress' RV Deshpande, a former industries minister, was concerned that the Bill did not have the consent of the departments of town & country planning and rural development & panchayat raj. Bommai allayed his fear saying the Bill was scrutinised after all consents.