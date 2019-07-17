BMSCE graduates get Rs 48L job offers

Three students at the BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE) have received job offers with annual pay of Rs 48 lakh.

“Atlassian Corporation (an Australian software company) is one of the top recruiters this year which has offered Rs 48 lakh (CTC) to two students, Dinesh Choudhary and Madhusudhan K. Cohesity (an American software company) has offered the same package, Rs 48 lakh CTC, to another engineering graduate, Ajit,” the college said in a press release.

Describing this year’s placement numbers as phenomenal, the BMSCE management said students had received more than one thousand offers from top companies, half of them with annual salaries of Rs 8 lakh or more.