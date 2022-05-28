Bodies of three teens who drowned in Doddagubbi Lake retrieved

The bodies of three teenagers who had drowned in Doddagubbi Lake, Southeast Bengaluru, on Thursday have been fished out, police said.

Imran Pasha and Mubarak Fazlur Rahman, both 17, and Sahil Suhail Ahmad, 15, all residents of Fatima Layout, Saraipalya, had drowned while swimming in the water body around 1.45 pm on Thursday, according to police.

But the bodies could not be found as rescue operations were halted due to poor light on Thursday night. The operation resumed on Friday morning. Two other teens who had accompanied the trio during the trip and a few other eyewitnesses helped the police and rescue workers pinpoint the location of the drowning.

The bodies of Mubarak and Sahil were retrieved in the afternoon while Imran’s body was fished out later in the evening, police explained.

A case of unnatural death has been taken up.

Imran had gone swimming in the lake just last week and posted a video of the trip to Instagram. The video was well-received. He asked four of his friends — Mubarak, Sahil, Abdur Rahman, 18, and Shahid Mujahid, 17 — if they could join him on another trip to the lake. They all signed up.

After reaching the lake, Imran, Mubarak and Sahil decided to swim, while Abdur and Shahid backed out, saying they didn’t know how to swim.

The trio handed their mobile phones to Abdur and Shahid and jumped into the lake holding hands around 1 pm but eventually drowned.