Boy slips through window, falls to death from 8th floor of apartment

An 11-year-old boy allegedly fell to his death from the window of a passage on the eighth floor of an apartment in Hoodi near Mahadevapura on Tuesday night. Adhrit Roy, a resident of Gopalan Grandeur apartment and only child of a software engineer couple, fell to his death around 8.30 pm.

Police said the passage on each floor of the complex had open windows to provide an emergency exit in the event of accidents like fire.

The boy went to the passage when his parents were inside the house. The incident came to light when the security guard of the building and other residents heard a huge noise. They rushed to the spot to find the boy lying in a pool of blood. They immediately alerted the parents and the boy was rushed to a nearby private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The parents informed police that Roy had gone to the passage to play and he may have accidentally fallen from the window of the passage as it was open. A senior officer said the boy was well built. The passage had a three-foot high parapet with a sliding window. The boy might have lost balance and fallen from the window, police suspect.

Roy was a class seven student of a private school. His father is a software engineer in a multinational professional services firm. His mother is also a software engineer with a private IT firm. The couple have been staying in the city since 2014 and owned a flat in the apartment.

Mahadevapura police have registered a case of an unnatural death. They handed over the body to the parents after post mortem on Wednesday and are investigating further to find out if the boy fell to death accidentally or he jumped from there. Indications are that he fell accidentally, Mahadevapura police said.