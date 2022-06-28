Bribe: Two Bengaluru traffic cops suspended

Bribe: Two Bengaluru traffic cops suspended

Traffic police chief B R Ravikanthe Gowda said the two cops stopped vehicles registered outside Karnataka on the pretext of checking their documents

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 28 2022, 01:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 02:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Two traffic policemen have been suspended for taking a Rs 2,500 bribe from a motorist. 

Assistant sub-inspector Mahesh D C and head constable Gangadharappa, both from the Halasurugate traffic police station, are accused of taking a bribe from a Kerala native, named Santosh Kumar, on June 10. 

Traffic police chief B R Ravikanthe Gowda said the two cops stopped vehicles registered outside Karnataka on the pretext of checking their documents and took bribes from the drivers. 

The policemen stopped Kumar’s car at Devanga Junction after noticing that he was transporting a wash basin in it. They threatened to open a case and said he would have to pay a Rs 20,000 fine in court. But they struck a deal and let him go after he paid them
Rs 2,500. He was not given any receipt. Kumar later shot off an e-mail to senior traffic police officers, prompting them to initiate an inquiry. 

Bengaluru
Traffic police
bribe

