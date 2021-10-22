Businessman arrested for blackmailing woman with morphed pictures

A 34-year-old Shivamogga businessman has been arrested for morphing a woman’s picture and blackmailing her in the guise of getting her a job.

Sandeep, arrested by KG Nagar police, claimed to 45-year-old Rekha (name changed) that he was a police sub-inspector, according to the woman's complaint.

Rekha, who resides near Bommanahalli, said she met a man while looking for a job. Sandeep took Rekha’s phone number from the man and called her saying his name was Sunil and he would get her a job if she did everything he asked her and visited him privately.

A week later, he made her a video call and showed a man naked. He later showed her own picture in the nude and blackmailed her for money.

On August 21, he met her in Yelachenahalli where, claiming to be a PSI, he warned her against legal or police action against him. During the meeting, he continued to blackmail her saying he will post the pictures online if she refuses to pay him. He checked her bag and took Rs 200 while asking her to pay Rs 10,000 immediately. He also warned her against telling her family, friends or cops. The next day, he extorted Rs 3,000 from her on Bull Temple Road.

On October 19, Rekha filed a complaint with KG Nagar police who arrested Sandeep for sexual harassment, extortion, impersonation and under the Information Technology Act.