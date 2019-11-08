Businessman booked for giving triple talaq to wife

A city-based businessman has given triple talaq to his wife of 19 years, accusing her of giving birth only to girls.

Following a complaint filed by Noor Fathima, the RT Nagar police booked her husband Syed Afsar under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, and have issued a notice to him to appear for questioning.

19 years of marriage

Noor said she has been married to Afsar for 19 years and they have five daughters. While their eldest daughter was born mentally challenged, she said she has been blamed, abused and assaulted for giving birth to girls.

Recently, Afsar quarrelled with Fathima, pronounced talaq thrice and sent her to her parents’ house.

Days later, when she asked him to take her back home, Afsar said he had pronounced triple talaq to annul their marriage and he had nothing to do with her.

Fathima alleged in her complaint that she had been physically and verbally harassed for bearing girl children.