BWSSB, World Bank join hands to make treated water commercially viable

Though the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) treats close to 1,200 MLD of sewage with a total output of at least 800-900 million litres per day (MLD) of treated water, the board has not been able to sell the water to industries or other avenues, losing out on possible revenue.

The BWSSB is now working with the World Bank for better management and reuse of wastewater. An action plan will soon be drawn up to make wastewater commercially viable. Confirming this to DH, Jayaram N, chairperson BWSSB, said, “Many cities in the country are selling waste water for industries. However, here, we are not able to commercialise though there are ample opportunities.”

The representatives from World Bank, who held discussions with BWSSB, recently have proposed a detailed study of the city’s wastewater management system.

“They have appointed a consultancy which will study the present infrastructure, utilisation and provide guidance on future projects. As a part of the study, various options available to make wastewater commercially viable will be explored,” Jayaram added.

That apart, BWSSB is also in talks with various industries.

“A number of industrial townships are coming up in and around Dobbspet, Doddaballapur, and surrounding areas. We will approach them to see if we could get into an agreement with them,” a senior BWSSB official said.

“The majority of the water is either pumped out to the surrounding districts, to be utilised for irrigation purposes or flows out to the city lakes. At present, only a small quantity, which is supplied to Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL), is fetching revenue to the board,” the official explained.

Yet another official opined that there is a need to create awareness among people.

“The mindset of the people has to change. Even today, people see wastewater as inferior and refuse to pay for it. This attitude has to change,” the official said.

At present, of the 800-900 MLD treated water, 350 MLD is pumped out to Kolar, 150 MLD flows to Chikkaballapur and another 50 MLD is supplied to Anekal.