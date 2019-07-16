Cabbie killed in truck hit-and-run

A cab driver died in a grisly collision between a container truck and his taxi in northern Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday. Angry members of the public gave chase but the trucker managed to drive off.

Kiran Raju, a resident of Kanva Nagar, Nelamangala, was killed moments after the speeding container truck collided head-on with his cab at Makali around 3.30 am.

Police said Raju was driving from Nelamangala town towards Bengaluru while the truck was moving towards Kunigal when the vehicles collided. The crash was so powerful that Raju was sandwiched between the steering and the seat. He could be pulled out only after a half-hour struggle. He was rushed to the Nelamangala Government Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Passersby, meanwhile, tried to chase the truck but the driver throttled away.

Police are yet to find the CCTV footage of the accident but have found an eyewitness named Cheluvaraju and are trying to track down the truck driver.