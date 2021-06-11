Canara Bank donates 50 oxygen concentrators towards Covid-19 relief

Canara Bank has donated over 50 oxygen concentrators to help Covid-19 patients and also made a contribution of Rs 1 crore to the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
Bank executive director A Manimekhalai handed over the cheque to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The donations were made under the bank’s CSR activities, a release said.
General Manager K A Sindhu, DGM A Ramalingam and DGM B Parswanath were present during the occasion.
