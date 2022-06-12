CBI court summons Aakar Patel in PMLA case  

A special court for CBI cases has summoned AAakar Patel, director/CEO of the human rights organisation Amnesty International India Private Limited (AIIPL), and others in a

money-laundering case.

The court took cognisance of offences punishable under sections 3, 4 and 8 (5) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, based on the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Special court judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat posted the matter for appearance to June 27. Summons has also been issued to the Executive Director of Indians for Amnesty International Trust Avinash Kumar and former AIIPL Chief Executive Officer G Ananthapadmanabhan.

CBI had registered the original FIR in the case in 2019 against Amnesty International India and other organisations mainly for violation under Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010.

It was stated that Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd was accorded permission under FCRA in the financial year 2011-12 for receiving foreign contribution. However, the same was cancelled on the basis of adverse input received from security agencies. The investigation regarding proceeds of crime initiated by the ED alleges that Amnesty India used commercial methods such as service contract, advance income, and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) through automatic route and received Rs 36 crore remittances as FDI from UK-based entities without the Ministry of Home Affair’s approval.

The ED stated that Patel was Executive Director of AIIPL from 2015 to 2019 and he headed the management and finance of the company.