CBI special court rejects bail plea of IMA scam accused Mansoor Khan

The CBI special court has rejected bail to Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the main accused in the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam case.

The court rejected the bail applications filed by Khan, who is in judicial custody since July 20, 2019, in the CBI case and a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

The 21st city civil and sessions judge K Shivarama, the designated judge for CBI and ED cases, rejected the bail applications. Mansoor’s advocate sought bail on health grounds and also under reasons pertaining to the pandemic.

However, the special court agreed with the submission of Special Public Prosecutor (CBI) K Sudarshan that a separate cell has been given to Khan and there is no way he could contract the infection. He said in case of any medical emergency, doctors would attend to Khan.

Special Public Prosecutor (ED) Rajesh Rai submitted that economic offences was a serious crime and there was likelihood of tampering of witnesses if Khan is released on bail.

The charge sheet filed by the CBI and ECRI registered by the ED has stated that Khan had collected Rs 4,000 crore from over 55,000 people, who were made to believe in the fabricated financial statements of IMA. The prosecution also stated that a discrepancy of Rs 1,001.8 crore has been detected by way of forensic auditing between the signed financial statements and the actual accounts books of the entities of the IMA Group.

“At the time of registration of the case by the authority concerned, A1 (Mansoor Khan) was not in India and deliberately, by misleading and lying to his employees, instructed them to flee to Delhi. Since he was the kingpin behind all the activities of the fake firms, I feel there is every chance of him influencing the witnesses. On the said ground, the accused is not entitled to bail,” the court said.