CBSE Class 12 result: 98.16% students in Bengaluru region clear exam

The results were to be out two weeks back, but it got postponed twice

  • Jul 22 2022, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 11:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The much-awaited results of the Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have been announced. 

In the Bengaluru region, 98.16 per cent of students have cleared the exams. 

The results were to be out two weeks back, but it got postponed twice. This year, the CBSE conducted the exams in two sessions. 

Students can access their results by visiting cbseresults.nic.in. 
 

