CBSE Class 12 result: 98.16% students in Bengaluru region clear exam

The much-awaited results of the Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have been announced.
In the Bengaluru region, 98.16 per cent of students have cleared the exams.
Also Read — CBSE class 12 result declared: Girls outperform boys
The results were to be out two weeks back, but it got postponed twice. This year, the CBSE conducted the exams in two sessions.
Students can access their results by visiting cbseresults.nic.in.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube