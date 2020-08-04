CCB conduct surprise raids on foreign nationals in Bengaluru, 20 Africans detained

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths conducted surprise raids on foreign nationals in East and North East Bengaluru in the early hours on Tuesday and booked around 20 foreign nationals who were staying illegally and also have seized fake currency including Indian Currency notes, UK pound, US Dollars.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, the raids were conducted based on the complaints of the public about illegal staying. The raids were conducted on the foreign nationals staying in Hennur, Bagalur, Kothanur. Around 85 foreign nationals were checked during the raid and around 20 African nationals were found staying in the city without valid passport and Visa.

"We have seized the laptops and other electronic gadgets including mobile phones. We are suspecting that the accused are also involved in Cyber Crimes," Patil said.

All those staying illegally are Africans. The raids are sudden and surprise and it yields to results. It should be done when nobody expects. Now we have done it and caught them, Patil added.

The names of the accused will be disclosed in some time. We have taken up the cases against them under Foreigners Act and Information Technology in respective police station jurisdiction, Patil added.

According to CCB officials, the accused are being questioned over why they were in possession of the fake currency and whether it has been disbursed in the market.