Central Crime Branch gets custody of hacker in drug probe

Srikrishna, a software engineer arrested earlier this month for hacking into websites and stealing data as part of a drug racket, has been taken into custody by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) until December 1.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said Srikrishna had hacked 30 websites, mainly Bitcoin exchanges, poker and other gaming sites. In most of the hacking cases, two other suspects Suneesh Hegde and Prasidh Shetty played important roles, he added.

The gang allegedly extorted money from companies by threatening to leak their data online. The booty was then used to order drugs on the Darknet. The payment was made using Bitcoin, according to the CCB, which is currently analysing the technical evidence.